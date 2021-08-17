Seaford Students Are Prepared To Save Lives

Seaford’s Secondary Summer Experience program kicked off with a life-saving lesson on Aug. 3 at the high school. The first of eight workshops, for students entering grades 7-12, was a CPR/AED training course.

High school physical education teacher and district athletic trainer Michael Spreckels began the workshop by teaching 18 students what to do in case of an emergency and how to perform hands-only CPR. Students then practiced these chest compressions using dummies, which Seaford received several years ago for the “Anyone Can Save a Life” program. Spreckels and middle school physical education and health teacher Krista Ancona checked in on the students to make sure they were using the proper technique and answer any questions.

Next, students were introduced to the automated external defibrillators, which are available at their schools. Spreckels explained what they are and how they work, in addition to showing them how to use the life-saving device. The workshop concluded with a simulation of a medical emergency, in which students implemented the strategies they learned in the class.

“It’s a life skill,” Spreckels said of being able to save a life, noting that his goal was to empower students to take action, with confidence, in a crisis. He added that there can never be enough people in a community who are prepared for an emergency.

The Secondary Summer Experience program features courses on Tuesday and Thursday evenings through Aug. 26 and is funded through federal grant money. Other activities include a forensic science lab, a coding and robotics course, basketball night, a Mario Kart tournament, team-building exercises, art-the magic of patterns, and bowties and badminton, all led by teachers from the high school and middle school.

High school Principal Nicole Schnabel said courses represent a variety of content areas and have generated a lot of interest, with strong early registration numbers. Each workshop ends with a visit from the ice cream man, and students are also asked to bring school supplies to donate to the John Theissen Children’s Foundation.

—Submitted by the Seaford School District