Seaford Students Are Prepared To Save Lives

By Levittown Tribune Staff -
0
28

Seaford’s Secondary Summer Experience program kicked off with a life-saving lesson on Aug. 3 at the high school. The first of eight workshops, for students entering grades 7-12, was a CPR/AED training course.

Seaford’s first Secondary Summer Experience workshop, for students entering grades 7-12, was a CPR and AED training course at the high school on Aug. 3. (Photos courtesy of the Seaford School District)

High school physical education teacher and district athletic trainer Michael Spreckels began the workshop by teaching 18 students what to do in case of an emergency and how to perform hands-only CPR. Students then practiced these chest compressions using dummies, which Seaford received several years ago for the “Anyone Can Save a Life” program. Spreckels and middle school physical education and health teacher Krista Ancona checked in on the students to make sure they were using the proper technique and answer any questions.

Instructor Michael Spreckels showed students how to use the AED, noting that the victim’s shirt must first be cut away.

Next, students were introduced to the automated external defibrillators, which are available at their schools. Spreckels explained what they are and how they work, in addition to showing them how to use the life-saving device. The workshop concluded with a simulation of a medical emergency, in which students implemented the strategies they learned in the class.

Physical education and health teacher Krista Ancona checked in on Luke Bloom and Jenna Meraglia as they practiced CPR on a dummy.

“It’s a life skill,” Spreckels said of being able to save a life, noting that his goal was to empower students to take action, with confidence, in a crisis. He added that there can never be enough people in a community who are prepared for an emergency.

Matthew Kind listened for signs of life as the group simulated a medical emergency to put their new knowledge into practice.

The Secondary Summer Experience program features courses on Tuesday and Thursday evenings through Aug. 26 and is funded through federal grant money. Other activities include a forensic science lab, a coding and robotics course, basketball night, a Mario Kart tournament, team-building exercises, art-the magic of patterns, and bowties and badminton, all led by teachers from the high school and middle school.

Michael Spinella ran to get the automated external defibrillator during a practice run for a medical emergency.

High school Principal Nicole Schnabel said courses represent a variety of content areas and have generated a lot of interest, with strong early registration numbers. Each workshop ends with a visit from the ice cream man, and students are also asked to bring school supplies to donate to the John Theissen Children’s Foundation.

—Submitted by the Seaford School District

