Levittown Students Go On a History Expedition

To spark interest in locally significant areas of history and culture, the Levittown School District provided an educational opportunity for students through its annual Adventures in Local History Program, which consisted of five days of field trips across Long Island.

A group of 18 students, from fourth through eighth grade, visited the Bailey Arboretum, Garvies Point Preserve and Museum, Cradle of Aviation Museum, Long Island Aquarium and Long Island Holocaust Museum and Tolerance Center. Leading the summer enrichment program were teachers Melisa Baker and Dawn Feldman, along with Division Avenue High School volunteer Andrew Kiphart.

The purpose of Adventures in Local History is to enrich students’ understanding of the importance of local history. Through the exploration of historical sites and museums in Nassau and Suffolk counties, they will gain an increased understanding of historical figures and places all within local communities.