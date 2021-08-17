Baseball Camp, Alumni Game At Division

By James Rowan

levittown@antonmediagroup.com

The baseball season never ends at Division Avenue High School. Varsity Head Coach Tom Tuttle and his staff held their annual week-long baseball camp this summer. Tuttle reports that the camp was a tremendous success with close to 100 campers in attendance. The campers learned base running, fielding, pitching and hitting. The campers were also put in scrimmages and game situations. Each camper received a t-shirt.

Tuttle also announced this year’s Division Baseball Alumni Game, which will be played on Saturday, September 25 at Division Avenue High School. The game is open to former baseball players from Division Avenue and Levittown Memorial High School.

The first pitch is noon and the game format will pit odd graduation years against even graduation years. The cost is $100 and includes a t-shirt and party at Ridgewood Station Tavern in Wantagh.

The game is set up to bridge the generation gap between players young and old and to celebrate the long tradition of baseball excellence between Division and Memorial. While Memorial closed in 1983 and its students were merged with Division, the two schools remained steeped in baseball history. The two Levittown high schools have won numerous conference, county and Long Island titles. They have also sent many players onto the college and professional ranks.

Contact Coach Tuttle at ttuttle@levittownschools.com for more information on the alumni game and the baseball camp.

In lacrosse news, MacArthur senior John Rebaudo has committed to play college lacrosse at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, PA. The Seton Hill lacrosse team competes in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. Rebaudo is a high-scoring attackman for the Generals and was named the team’s Unsung Hero this past season.

—James Rowan is a Levittown resident