MacArthur Gives Back At Shootout For Soldiers

The MacArthur High School lacrosse team anchored the annual Shootout for Soldiers lacrosse fundraiser at the Field of Dreams in Massapequa. The Generals played the midnight game, which bridged the gap between July 22 and July 23.

Shootout for Soldiers is a 24-hour lacrosse event benefiting American veterans. The event features 24 continuous 1-hour lacrosse games. MacArthur is the only high school team to participate in the games since it’s inception.

Mike Nelson is an assistant varsity lacrosse coach at MacArthur and the co-chairmain of the event. He’s been running Shootout for Soldiers on Long Island for seven years. He also coaches the wheelchair, special needs and veterans teams for the event.

“This is more than just fundraising for the event, it’s important that today’s youth recognize and understand the struggles and conditions that our veterans face when returning from service.” Nelson said. “The Shootout is a way to connect those veterans with today’s youth.”

The military charities that Shootout for Soldiers benefits are the Army Ranger Lead the Way Fund, the Long Island Air Force Association, Team Red White and Blue and the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund.

“The MacArthur coaches encourage us to give back to our community in many ways,” MacArthur midfielder James Napoli said. “Every year the Generals lacrosse team fundraises for Autism Awareness and participates in Shootout for Soldiers. This is a great event because it raises money for veterans that have sacrificed for us.”

Recon Lacrosse, a travel lacrosse organization which many MacArthur athletes play for, is also a sponsor of this event.

“I was lucky to not only represent the MacArthur Generals but to also play for my travel team Recon 2022.” Napoli said. “We had a lot of fun but most importantly we raised money for those that served our country and need our help.”

—James Rowan is a Levittown resident