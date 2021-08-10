Division Avenue Conference III Champions Garner Post Season Accolades

Division Avenue High School baseball players (top row, from left) Lou Sabino, Colin Siegel, James Sill, Chris Powers, Mike Knapp, Matt Bolton; (front. from left) Will Guiliani, Matt Klass, Nick Roselli and Chris Lettiere (All League garnered post season honors from the Nassau County Coaches Association. (Photo courtesy of the Levittown School District)

Levittown’s Division Avenue High School varsity baseball team, who captured the Conference III Championship, is proud to announce that 10 players received post season awards from the Nassau County Coaches Association.
The coaching staff and the district congratulates the following players on an outstanding season: Matt Bolton (All-League); Will Guiliani (All-Conference); Matt Klass (Honorable Mention All-League); Mike Knapp (All-County); Chris Lettiere (All-League); Chris Powers (Honorable Mention All-League); Nick Roselli (All-Long Island, All-County, Diamond Award Finalist and League MVP); Lou Sabino (All-League); Colin Siegel (All-County); and James Sill (All-Conference).

—Submitted by the Levittown School District

