Division Avenue Conference III Champions Garner Post Season Accolades

Levittown’s Division Avenue High School varsity baseball team, who captured the Conference III Championship, is proud to announce that 10 players received post season awards from the Nassau County Coaches Association.

The coaching staff and the district congratulates the following players on an outstanding season: Matt Bolton (All-League); Will Guiliani (All-Conference); Matt Klass (Honorable Mention All-League); Mike Knapp (All-County); Chris Lettiere (All-League); Chris Powers (Honorable Mention All-League); Nick Roselli (All-Long Island, All-County, Diamond Award Finalist and League MVP); Lou Sabino (All-League); Colin Siegel (All-County); and James Sill (All-Conference).

—Submitted by the Levittown School District