Police Investigate Serious Accident In East Meadow

The Homicide Squad reports the details of a serious accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on July 27 at 10:35 p.m. in East Meadow.

According to detectives, a female, 57, was operating a 2017 Honda eastbound in the vicinity of 2430 Hempstead Tpke. and struck a female pedestrian. The female pedestrian suffered severe head trauma and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The driver remained at scene. The vehicle went through a brake and safety check. The investigation is ongoing.