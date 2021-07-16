Division’s Roselli Named All Long Island

The Division Avenue baseball team wrapped up a successful 2021 season and saw one of it’s top players earn numerous post-season honors.

Senior shortstop Nick Roselli was named to the All Long Island baseball team and was a finalist for the Don Lang Diamond Award, which goes to the best position player in Nassau County. Roselli was also a scholar athlete, named All County and was the Conference III MVP.

For the season, Roselli posted an incredible .615 batting average, scored 33 runs and had 12 doubles, three triples and four home runs. Roselli had a .1212 slugging percentage and a .701 on base percentage.

The Blue Dragons finished the season with a 13-4 record and lost in the county championship to Manhasset.

“We had a great group of players who loved to be around each other,” said Division coach Tom Tuttle. “They practiced hard, played hard and had a lot of fun playing this great game of baseball. Our team chemistry enabled us to win our League for the 39th time in our program history.”

The Dragons had 10 players receive post-season awards. In addition to Roselli, Colin Siegel and Mike Knapp also made All County. James Sill and Will Giuliani made All Conference. Chris Lettiere, Matt Bolton and Lou Sabino earned All League. Chris Powers and Matt Klass earned All League Honorable Mention.

The MacArthur baseball team finished the season 13-7 and reach the Nassau County Conference II semifinals. The Generals lost a heartbreaking three-game series to Garden City, the eventual Long Island champions. The semifinals were decided in the 10th inning of Game 3, when Garden City advanced via a walk-off hit batsman.

For the Generals, JT Raab and Jason Wall earned All County honors. James Eden and Nick Rodriguez were named All Conference and Matt Sarni and Sebastian Loor earned All League awards.