Levittown Scholar Athletes

As the school year wrapped up, local high school athletes continued to earn some incredible honors—on the field and in the classroom.

The girls 4×400 meter relay team at MacArthur High School won the Nassau County AAA Championship at Mitchel Field. The runners are Alyssa Rotondo, Summer Looney, Alexandra Coloma and Sofia Migliore. In a thrilling race, they ran a 4:13.229 to beat East Meadow, which finished the race in 4:13.321.

At Division, Nick Roselli was named Conference III MVP and All County. Roselli, a senior, batted .615 to lead the Dragons. The Division baseball team finished 19-6 and lost in the Nassau County finals.

In addition to excelling on the field, Roselli and the members of the MacArthur relay team also excelled academically. These are the top Scholar Athletes from the Levittown, Island Trees and Seaford school districts:

MacArthur

James Raab (baseball), Angelina Fazzino (swimming, track), Dustin Genco (soccer, wrestling, track), Alyssa Accordino (football, soccer, basketball), Matthew Sharp (track), Nick Bavaro (track), Sofia Migliore (volleyball, track), Kyle Wagner (soccer, track), Matthew Sarni (baseball), Matthew Cassidy (soccer, basketball, track, lacrosse), Summer Looney (soccer, track), Connor Cullen (football, wrestling, lacrosse), Phil Traficanda (track), Ryann Murphy (volleyball, basketball, track), Alyssa Rotondo (track)

Division

Jason Adams (baseball), Nick Roselli (baseball), Matt Klass (baseball), Haley Kaveney, (soccer, lacrosse), Alexandra Sweeney (lacrosse), Danielle Galvin (lacrosse), Chris Powers (baseball), Ethan Carbonell (soccer, baseball)

Island Trees

Tom Carriero (soccer, track), Alyssa Sandez (soccer), Lauren Jablonski (soccer, basketball), Madison McCormack (basketball), Ryan Wells (basketball), Balraj Singh (basketball), Nick Drew (soccer, basketball, baseball), Jack Cornell (basketball), Vinny Giambone (soccer, baseball), Jon Uzzo (soccer, baseball), Casey Papp (soccer), Ryan Mastropaolo (football), Chris Antonelli (football, baseball), Alex Catalano (soccer).

Catholic League

Chaminade, Matthew Byrnes (football, lacrosse)

Seaford

Anna Butler (softball, track), Jamie Horodecki (soccer, basketball, softball), Anita Farkash (softball), Meghan Haug (basketball, softball)

James Rowan is a Levittown resident