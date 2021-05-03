Island Trees Public Library To Hold BOT Meeting

The Island Trees Public Library will be holding a virtual public Library Board meeting on Thursday, May 6 at 7pm. There will be no in-person participation. The public may join this meeting via the GoToMeeting online platform or via telephone.

You may join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/224652797 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (872) 240-3311 – One-touch: tel:+18722403311, 224652797# Access Code: 224-652-797