American Legion Post Will Be Hosting A Food Drive

As we are still in the midst of these unprecedented times many of our neighbors can use our help. We have received several requests for nonperishable food items from local food banks. In an effort to support our community the Members of American Legion Post 1711, Post 1711 Sons of the Legion, and the Auxiliary Unit will be hosting a food drop on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The food will be donated to local Community Food Pantries and a local Veterans Food Pantry. The drop off will be held in the parking lot of American Legion Post 1711 located at 3123 North Jerusalem Rd., Levittown, NY 11756. We are also accepting cash donations that will go towards supermarket gift cards.

If you are unable to attend the Post in person that day, we have placed a food donation box inside of the post near the entrance. Food can be dropped during hours of operation Monday through Wednesdays from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays from 1 to 10 p.m.. For more information, please see the American Legion Post 1711 Facebook page, email us at Levittown.post.1711@gmail.com, or contact the Post at 516-731-9114.