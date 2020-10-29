Island Trees Student Advances to Nationals of National History Bee

Last weekend, students from all over the region competed in the National History Bee Regional finals, which was originally scheduled to be held last spring. Representing Island Trees High School was ninth grader Mathew Mammen, who participated in several rounds of online competition against his peers from states all along the east coast.

Students in the top 60 percent in their age division then qualified for the 2020 National Championships. Island Trees announced Mammen is one of only three students from New York to qualify for the next round of competition at the national level.

-Submitted by the Island Trees School District