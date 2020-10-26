Division Avenue athlete honored as scholarship finalist

Division Avenue High School senior Tarangini Arunachalam from the Levittown Public Schools was selected as a finalist in the 2020 Triple-Impact Competitor Scholarship Program. The national competition is held by the Positive Coaching Alliance and recognizes student-athletes who exemplify the positive contributions of a Triple-Impact Competitor. This includes making oneself better (personal mastery), making teammates better (leadership) and making the sport better (honoring the game).

Arunachalam demonstrates each of these while on Division Avenue High School’s badminton, basketball and tennis teams. She applied for the scholarship program by writing an essay about how she meets the Positive Coaching Alliance’s criteria.

“Tarangini is an excellent competitor that brings her best during both practice and matches,” said Gregory Larkin, Arunachalam’s badminton coach. “The greatest thing about her though is how she works with her teammates and takes greater satisfaction in the accomplishments of the team than in her individual accolades.”

All the finalists are in the running to win a scholarship of $1,000-$2,000 depending on their location. The district congratulates her on this outstanding achievement.