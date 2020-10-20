Last Hope Animal Rescue Hosts Flea Market/Jewelry Sale

The Last Hope Flea Market and Jewelry Sale is always a great place to look for unique presents for family, friends & yourself. All Proceeds Benefit Last Hope’s Dog and Cat Adoption Programs as well as our Trap/Neuter/ Return Feral Cat Efforts

The flea market will take place at 274 New York Ave. in Huntington, just north of 25A. For information or to donate jewelry or other high end items, contact JoAnna Scheps at joannascheps@aol.com. More about Last Hope can be found at www.lasthopeanimalrescue.org.

-Submitted by Last Hope Animal Rescue.