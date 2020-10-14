Levittown Public Library Events For November 2020

Mondays, November 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 at 11:00 a.m.

Adult Program – Egoscue Exercises with Kimberly Sabat

Postural therapy designed to eliminate chronic pain. Register at levittownpl.org on the Events Calendar. This program will be online through the Zoom platform. You will receive an email with the meeting login information the night before the program.

No Fee.

Monday, November 9 at 1:00 PM

Adult Program – Book Discussion

Blitzed: Drugs in the Third Reich by Norman Ohler Register at levittownpl.org on the Events Calendar. This program will be online through the Zoom platform. No Fee.

Tuesday, November 17 at 7:00 PM

Adult Program – Book Discussion

The Turn of The Key by Ruth Ware Register at levittownpl.org on the Events Calendar. This program will be online through the Zoom platform. No Fee.

Wednesday, November 18 at 1:00 p.m.

Adult Program – How the JFK Assassination Changed the Constitution with Professor James Coll. Register at levittownpl.org on the Events Calendar. This program will be online through the Zoom platform. You will receive an email with the meeting login information the night before the program.

No Fee.

Wednesday, November 18 at 7:00 PM

Adult Program – Understanding Medicare 2021 with Marie Cantone Register at levittownpl.org on the Events Calendar. This program will be online through the Zoom platform. You will receive an email with the meeting login information the night before the program. No Fee.

Friday, November 20 at 6:30 PM

Adult Program: Baking Class – Baked Praline French Toast Casserole with

Chef Rob Scott Register at levittownpl.org on the Events Calendar. This program will be online through the Zoom platform. You will receive an email with the meeting login information the night before the program. No Fee.

Tuesday, November 10 at 7:00 PM

Teen Program – So You Want To Work In Theater

With Lighting Designer Olivia LoVerde Register at levittownpl.org on the Events Calendar. This program will be online through the Zoom platform. No Fee.

Tuesday, November 24 at 7:00 PM

Teen Program – College Major Exploration: New Media/Technologies

With Molloy College Associate Professor Matt Applegate Register at levittownpl.org on the Events Calendar. This program will be online through the Zoom platform. No Fee.

Friday, November 20 at 6:00 PM

Children’s Family Program – Live Virtual Fall Fun Magic Show Register at levittownpl.org on the Events Calendar. This program will be online through the Zoom platform. No Fee.

