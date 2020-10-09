MacArthur research students shine amid pandemic

The summer nor the pandemic could slow down General Douglas MacArthur High School’s science research students. Senior Emily Zhang, junior Summer Looney and sophomore Natalia Pszeniczny were recognized by different organizations for their exceptional research skills.

Zhang spent her summer working remotely at the Garcia Center for Polymers at Engineered Interfaces at Stony Brook University. During her experience, she conducted research with students from around the country on graphene oxide coated anion exchange membrane fuel cells. On Sept. 23, Zhang’s abstract, “Effect of pH on the Shear Modulus of Anion Exchange Membranes,” was accepted to the Materials Research Society’s annual conference. In addition, she was a member of a group that prepared an abstract regarding ethical considerations in response to COVID-19.

Looney was officially notified that her peer reviewed research paper, “Public Awareness and Support of Town of Hempstead Preserves and Nature Areas,” was published by Middle States Geographers. The research was initiated as a project for the Long Island Youth Summit and was subsequently presented at the American Association of Geographers’ meeting.

Pszeniczny was selected as a finalist in the Stony Brook Young Investigators Review’s 2020 Young Investigators Writing Competition and was declared the winner in the 10th grade environmental science category. Her work will be published in the Fall 2020 Stony Brook Young Investigators Review.

The Levittown Public Schools congratulated all three students on their outstanding achievements.

-Submitted by the Levittown Public Schools