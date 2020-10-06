Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Lotus Fitness With A Grand Re-Opening

Ahmed Ahmed, yes his first and last name are the same opened Lotus Fitness in December only to have to close in March due to the pandemic. Ahmed is the owner and a coach at Lotus Fitness, which specializes in fitness and health. He wants everyone to feel his or her best.

The Levittown Chamber of Commerce President Jon Probstein, 1st Vice President Michael Levy, and board of directors Don Patane, Louise Cassano and Matthew DeGregorio along with Councilman Dennis Dunne, TOH Town Clerk Kate Murray and Assemblyman John Mikulin welcomed Lotus Fitness with a re-opening ribbon cutting ceremony. Chamber member Peter Stasinski, Ahmed’s father Mohamed Ahmed as well as friends and customers were there to support Ahmed with the reopening of Lotus Fitness. Lotus Fitness is located at 3058 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown. Check out Ahmed’s blog at lotusfitnessny.com. He writes a blog on a variety of topics to help educate and motivate others.

