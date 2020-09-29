American Legion Post 1711 Food Drop in Support of Local Food Pantries and Veterans Homes

As we are in the midst of these unprecedented times many of our neighbors can use some assistance. We have received several requests for non-perishable food items from local food banks. In an effort to support our community the Members of American Legion Post 1711, Post 1711 Sons of the Legion, and the Auxiliary Unit will be hosting a food drop on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. The food will be donated to local Food Pantries and Veterans Homes. The drop off will be held in the parking lot of American Legion Post 1711, located at 3123 North Jerusalem Road, Levittown, NY 11756.

If you are unable to attend the Post has a donation box near the entrance. Food can be dropped during hours of operation Tuesday – Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m. and Friday – Sunday from 1 to 11 p.m. For more information, see the American Legion Post 1711 Facebook page or email them at Parties.post1711@gmail.com.

-Submitted by American Legion Post 1711