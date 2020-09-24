MacArthur Student Earns Rensselaer Medal Award

Senior Cole Parmentier from General Douglas MacArthur High School in the Levittown Public Schools was presented with the Rensselaer Medal for academic excellence in math and science. The award, provided by the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, includes a scholarship of $120,000 or $30,000 a year, for Parmentier to use over the course of four years if he enrolls at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

To be selected for the Rensselaer Medal Award, a student must demonstrate their potential for success in a challenging academic environment and excel in their mathematics and science courses. Parmentier has enrolled in the most challenging courses offered at MacArthur High School. This includes Advanced Placement physics 1 and 2, and Advanced Placement calculus with an overall grade point average of 98.02. He is continuing to challenge himself this year with five AP classes.

In addition to academics, award recipients must also demonstrate significant involvement in extracurricular activities. Parmentier is a National Honor Society and marching band member. He is also a Boy Scout and on the varsity track and field team.

The Levittown Public Schools congratulated him on this outstanding achievement.