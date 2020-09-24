MacArthur Student Commended For Computing Skills

General Douglas MacArthur High School senior Nicholas Logozzo from the Levittown Public Schools received the Computing Medal Award from the Rochester Institute of Technology for outstanding achievement in computing during the 2019-20 academic year. Logozzo is now eligible for a $32,000 RIT Computing Medal Scholarship or $8,000 per year, if he is accepted and enrolls at RIT full time after high school.

To earn this award, a student must demonstrate excellent academic performance in a rigorous curriculum and strong leadership abilities. They must also rank in the top 10 percent of their class during their junior year and express an interest in computing.

Logozzo is an exceptional student with an impressive grade point average of 101.40. He has enrolled in six computer-related courses at MacArthur High School including Advanced Placement computer science and computer programming 1 and 2. In addition, Logozzo is an active member of the school community where he is a member of the math and business honor societies, Science Olympiad and Key Club.

The Levittown Public Schools congratulated him on this tremendous accomplishment.