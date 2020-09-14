New Steel Towers Unveiled At The Levittown 9/11 Memorial

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin, Councilman Dennis Dunne and Town Clerk Kate Murray held a patriotic service today at Veterans Memorial Park in Levittown to unveil two 4-foot steel towers at the facility’s 9/11 Memorial. The towers were dedicated to the memory of the victims of September 11, 2001, and to the first responders who have died years later from cancer and other 9/11-related illnesses.

Supervisor Clavin, Councilman Dunne and Town Clerk Murray were joined by members of the Levittown American Legion Post 1711, Levittown VFW Post 9592, Levittown Fire Department, Wantagh Levittown Volunteer Ambulance, Levittown Chamber of Commerce, Levittown Community Council, local police officers, boy scouts and other Levittown community organizations.

“Just as the number of September 11, 2001 victims continues to grow as first responders die from 9/11-related illnesses, we are building upon the existing 9/11 Memorial in Levittown to reaffirm our message to ‘Never Forget,’” said Supervisor Clavin. “I salute Councilman Dennis Dunne, a former Marine, for spearheading this effort to install the steel towers in the heart of the Levittown community.”

“The victims of September 11th will never be forgotten, and the Town of Hempstead is committed to creating a sanctuary in the Levittown community for families, friends and neighbors to remember their loved ones and reflect upon that tragic day,” added Councilman Dunne. “I thank my fellow veterans, as well as the firefighters, police officers and residents who came down today for this dedication ceremony to pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives.”

The steel towers, which were crafted in-house by Town of Hempstead welders, join the dedication plaque, stone benches and two saplings from the Ground Zero “Tree of Life” at the Levittown 9/11 Memorial. The towers were blessed by Father Ralph Sommer of St. Bernard’s Church in Levittown at the unveiling. Councilman Dunne led the Pledge of Allegiance, Captain Fred McFarland of the Levittown Fire Department performed the National Anthem and the Nassau County police bagpipers played “Amazing Grace” and other patriotic songs.

“As a lifelong resident of Levittown, I am proud to see that this 9/11 Memorial continues to grow, and that our community still comes out in droves to remember the victims of September 11th,” said Town Clerk Murray. “God bless the men and women who never came home, God bless the first responders who have gotten sick and died, and God Bless America.”