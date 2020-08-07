Garbarino For Congress Announces Endorsements

The Garbarino For Congress campaign announced today that Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino (R, Sayville) has received the endorsement of elected officials from the Town of Hempstead and Nassau County, within the Second Congressional District of New York.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of support I have received since entering the race

to replace retiring Congressman Pete King,” Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville) stated. “I look forward to working with these dedicated public officials to continue to deliver results for working-class families across Long Island.”

“I am delighted to support Andrew Garbarino to represent the good people of Long

Island,” Congressman Peter King said. “These hard-working citizens need a strong advocate who will put their interests over politics and fight hard against the extreme progressive left policies of Congressional Democrats. That is what I have always done and I know Andrew will too.”

“Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino is a proven, strong leader who has shown his

ability to deliver for Long Island families,” Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald

X. Clavin, Jr. said. “In the Assembly, he has worked to protect our environment, supported small business, provided more resources for our veterans, passed middle-class tax cuts and stands firmly with our men and women in law enforcement. I look forward to working with him in Congress to help America’s largest township continue to be one of the best places to live, work, and raise a family, on Long Island.”

“Andrew Garbarino will fight for Long Island families, just as retiring Congressman Pete King did for so many years,” Nassau County Clerk Maureen O’Connell said. “In the Assembly, Andrew has shown that he will support our police, fight to lower taxes, bring greater transparency to government and help break up the Washington log jam to get things done. Join me in voting for Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino this November.”

“Andrew Garbarino has spent his career fighting to lower taxes, making sure our law enforcement has the resources they need to stay safe, advocating for small businesses and bringing critical local projects to Long Island,” Town Clerk Kate Murray stated. “I look forward to seeing him elected to office this November and working with him to make our

communities across the Town of Hempstead even better.”

“As a member of the New York State Assembly, Andrew has worked to grow our

economy, introduce tax cuts for our working class, implement common-sense environmental policies, fight Democrats’ dangerous bail reform and more,” Receiver of Taxes Jeanine C. Driscoll, Town of Hempstead said. “Andrew Garbarino has the courage and tenacity to represent the residents of the Town of Hempstead, and I am confident he will be the fighter we need in Washington.”

“As an Assemblyman, Andrew Garbarino has fought back against Democrats’ dangerous cashless bail reform that has let drug dealers back on the streets, spoken loudly against defunding the police and will work to keep our communities safe, Councilman Chris Carini, Town of Hempstead Council said. “As a former police officer for 21 years, I know that Andrew is the right person to replace retiring Congressman Pete King in November.”

“Long Islanders need a passionate, capable leader to represent us in Congress,” Councilman Dennis Dunne, Sr., Town of Hempstead Council said.”As a veteran, I have seen first hand what Assemblyman Garbarino has done to fight for those who fought for us. He helped reinstate the Joseph Dwyer peer counseling program, provide college scholarships to Gold Star families, fight for a half-fare program for veterans on the Long Island Railroad and more. I am honored to endorse Assemblyman Garbarino in his race to represent New York’s Second Congressional District.”

“Over the past two years, I have had the privilege of working with Andrew Garbarino in the New York State Assembly,” New York State Assemblyman John Mikulin said. “I have seen first hand how Andrew has fought for our police officers, supported legislation to protect our environment and the Great South Bay, and brought hundreds of thousands of dollars in aid to our schools. He will continue to deliver results for our community, in Congress.”

“Andrew Garbarino is the right choice to be our next Congressman in New York’s Second Congressional District,” New York State Assemblyman David McDonough said. Andrew has fought tirelessly to bring more transparency to government, proudly supports our men and women and blue, and works to protect Long Island’s environment, including the Great South Bay. I am honored to endorse Andrew Garbarino for Congress because he will continue to deliver results for our beautiful Long Island communities.”

“I am proud to endorse Andrew Garbarino to replace retiring Congressman Pete King as our representative in Congress,” Legislator Steven D. Rhoads, Nassau County Legislature said. “Just as he did in the assembly, Andrew will continue to deliver results for Long Island Families. Assemblyman Garbarino has worked to protect our environment, support our law enforcement and hold the line on taxes. He is not afraid to stand up for what is right, which is exactly what Washington needs right now.”

“I had the opportunity to work alongside Andrew Garbarino during my time in the

Assembly, and know he will continue to deliver wins for our community in Congress,” Legislator Thomas McKevitt, Nassau County Legislature stated. “As a member of the Assembly, Andrew has fought hard against crime and gang violence, worked to combat the heroin and opioid abuse epidemic in our communities, voted against any effort to defund the police, provided middle-class tax relief and more. This November, please join me in voting for Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino to represent us in Congress.”

“Andrew Garbarino is the right choice to represent our community in Washington,” Legislator John R. Ferretti, Jr., Nassau County Legislature said. “In the assembly, he has shown he will be tough on crime, support our law enforcement, protect our environment and deliver results for Long Island Families. Just like he fought against Albany Democrats’ dangerous bail reform, he will stand against Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) in Congress.”