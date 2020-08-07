Division Avenue High School All-Star Athlete Earns Scholarship Award

Recent Levittown graduate Erin Cacciuttolo from Division Avenue High School was one of four outstanding softball players to earn a 2020 Nassau County Softball Coaches Association Scholarship.

Cacciuttolo was nominated for the senior scholarship award by her coach Dave Radtke whom she has played for since her freshman year of high school. On the softball field, Cacciuttolo was a true leader who played several different positions for Division Avenue High School, ranging from shortstop to third base.

“She always had a smile on her face and always pushed teammates to do their best both on and off the field,” said Radtke. “I have never in my 30 years of coaching met a young lady so driven and unselfish. Erin is a true role model for all the people she comes in contact

with.”

In addition to the Nassau County Softball Coaches Association Scholarship, she was

the first recipient at Division Avenue High School to receive the Verdi Character Memorial

Scholarship that was named after her late coach and English teacher Michael Verdi.

She also earned the Fischler Academy Scholarship from Nova Southeastern University where she will be attending in the fall.

The Levittown Public Schools congratulates Cacciuttolo on her scholarship awards and wishes her the best of luck as she continues her education in Florida.