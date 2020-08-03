Wantagh Fire District Receives Hometown Hero Certificates

On July 30, Town of Hempstead Councilman Chris Carini and Town Clerk Kate Murray stopped by at Fire Headquarters to present employees of the Wantagh Fire District Hometown Hero certificates from the Town of Hempstead. The district employees, including administration, dispatchers, building maintenance staff and vehicle mechanics, have been working tirelessly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to keep everything running smoothly and, perhaps more importantly, the firehouses and equipment disinfected so that our firefighters, medics and their families are safe.

Representing all staff receiving the proclamations were mechanics Vinny Graziano and Joe Daniele, Town Clerk Kate Murray, maintenance supervisor Steve Dunn, Chief of Department Kenneth Kelly, Town Councilman Chris Carini, Supervisor Bill Breslin, Commissioner William K. Field IV, dispatcher Bill Gilmor, maintenance staff Dan Agababian, third assistant chief Bill Stevens and PIO Kevin Regan.