Extended Hours At Hempstead Town Beaches And Pools

Scorching temperatures over the weekend are expected into the upper 90s on Monday as the weekend heat wave has now made its way into the work week. With another heat advisory in place until 8 p.m. on Monday, July 27, Supervisor Don Clavin and the Town Board have announced the extension of hours at Hempstead Town pools and beaches.

Supervisor Clavin, along with Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby, Councilman Bruce Blakeman, Councilman Anthony D’Esposito, Councilman Dennis Dunne Sr., Councilman Tom Muscarella, Councilman Chris Carini, Town Clerk Kate Murray and Receiver Jeanine Driscoll, made the announcement on Sunday afternoon as many Hempstead Town residents made their way to the beaches and pools to escape the 90-degree heat.

In addition to extending pool and beach hours on Sunday, July 26th, hours will be extended on Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28 in anticipation of temperatures approaching 100 degrees. On both days, hours at all Hempstead Town pools are extended until 8 p.m. and beaches until 7 p.m.

“Our pools and beaches were certainly a popular respite for many of our residents seeking to cool down from the weekend heat,” Clavin said. “In anticipation of continued scorching temperatures, we are helping our residents ‘beat the heat,’ by temporarily expanding operating hours at our pools and beaches.”

Note that all beaches and pools remain at 50 percent capacity restrictions due to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines on public health. Visit hempsteadny.gov and the Town of Hempstead’s Facebook and Twitter pages for updates on temporary facility closures and locations. Pools are open to Town of Hempstead residents only and beaches are open to Town of Hempstead and Nassau County residents only. Visit hempsteadtownny.gov/facilities/beaches-and-pools for COVID-19 pool and beach safety rules, fees and locations.

As always, the Town of Hempstead’s dedicated EMS team, led by Medical Director Dr. Dave Neubert, will be on patrol throughout this summer at town beaches to assist with any emergency medical situations that may arise. Report all power outages to PSEG Long Island by calling 800-490-0075 or visit psegliny.com/outages.

The heat advisory also creates potential health risks. Visit hempsteadtownny.gov for a list of helpful safety tips on how to “beat the heat” and stay healthy during the heat wave.