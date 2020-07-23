Levittown Fire Department Awards Memorial Scholarships

On July 21, the Levittown Volunteer Fire Department held their
annual memorial scholarship awards ceremony that usually takes place after
the Memorial Day Parade but was cancelled due to the Pandemic.
Six memorial scholarships were given out to four Levittown graduating seniors going onto
further education. Hayley Peck received the Kevin McKinney & Daniel T
Seip Memorial Scholarship awards. Nicole Donnery received the William
J Hammer & Edward J. Junginger Memorial Scholarship awards. Winter
Storm received the S. Peter & Mim Fishbein Memorial Scholarship award.
(6193) Jolene Bonura received the Chief Ronald T. Kerwin Memorial
scholarship for community service award.
-Submitted by the Levittown Fire Department