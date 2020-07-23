Levittown Fire Department Awards Memorial Scholarships

On July 21, the Levittown Volunteer Fire Department held their

annual memorial scholarship awards ceremony that usually takes place after

the Memorial Day Parade but was cancelled due to the Pandemic.

Six memorial scholarships were given out to four Levittown graduating seniors going onto

further education. Hayley Peck received the Kevin McKinney & Daniel T

Seip Memorial Scholarship awards. Nicole Donnery received the William

J Hammer & Edward J. Junginger Memorial Scholarship awards. Winter

Storm received the S. Peter & Mim Fishbein Memorial Scholarship award.

(6193) Jolene Bonura received the Chief Ronald T. Kerwin Memorial

scholarship for community service award.

-Submitted by the Levittown Fire Department