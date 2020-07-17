Town Of Hempstead Lacrosse Academy Returns

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin was jned by Town Board members to announce that the Town of Hempstead Lacrosse Academy is welcoming back campers for summer workout sessions with social distancing guidelines in place.

The academy, which will train athletes at both Seamans Neck Park in Seaford and Rath Park in Franklin Square, is providing socially distant lacrosse instruction from July 13 to Aug. 6 for Town of Hempstead residents ages 7-15.

“The Town of Hempstead Lacrosse Academy has long been a source of summer fun for so many of our township’s young athletes,” said Supervisor Clavin. “We are looking forward to once again welcoming back campers to this renowned athletic training camp.”

In order to remain in compliance with New York State social distancing guidelines governing organized sporting activities, the academy is limiting person-to-person contact by offering 1-on-1 instruction and small group training sessions consisting of 2-5 campers.

Additional public hygiene measures have also been adopted such as the increased cleaning of park facilities.

For more information on the Town of Hempstead Lacrosse Academy, including pricing and training schedule, please see the chart below:

Academy Pricing Chart:

1-on-1 sessions:

 Fee per one hour of instruction: $38.50

 Discount rate for three, one-hour sessions: $99

Groups sessions of 2-5 players:

 Fee per one hour, per child: $27.50

Instruction Schedule

Dates: July 13 to August 6

Seamans Neck Park

Address: 2700 S. Seamans Neck Road, Seaford, NY 11783

Training times:

 Monday through Thursday, 9 am to noon and 4 pm – 8 pm.

Rath Park

Address: 849 Fenworth Boulevard, Franklin Square, NY 11010

Training times:

 Monday through Thursday, 9 am to noon.

 Monday nights, 4 pm – 8 pm (July 13, 20, 27 and August 3).

Members of the Hempstead Town Council joined with Supervisor Clavin in celebrating the reopening of the academy.

“I am glad that Hempstead Town residents will once again be able to participate in the excellent athletic training offered through the Town of Hempstead Lacrosse Academy, and I wish all the young athletes well as camp gets underway in a socially distant environment,” said Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby.

“The Town of Hempstead Lacrosse Academy has an excellent reputation across the township for developing the next generation of athletes, and I am ecstatic that young Hempstead Towners will have the opportunity to participate in this reimagined athletic

program,” added Councilman Bruce Blakeman.

“Lacrosse is an intrinsic part of the sporting culture here on Long Island, with Hempstead Town athletes historically excelling at the game and representing this township well. The Town of Hempstead Lacrosse Academy is another opportunity for these young athletes to hone their skills while limiting person-to-person contact and maintaining social distance,” said Councilman Anthony D’Esposito.

“I am proud to live in a community with such a deep tradition of lacrosse, with generations of Long Islanders playing the game and passing down their love of the sport to younger generations. The Town of Hempstead Lacrosse Academy is a great place for athletes to improve their skills and keep fit as our region emerges from the COVID-19 lockdowns,” stated Councilman Dennis Dunne, Sr.

“Lacrosse is a great sport, and I encourage all younger residents who qualify for the academy to participate. It is a great way for youth athletes to improve their skills in a socially distant environment,” said Councilman Thomas Muscarella.

“The Town of Hempstead Lacrosse Academy reopening is a huge step forward as our township continues to work toward a return to normalcy. The resumption of athletic competitions with social distancing protocols instituted will be a great benefit for our community’s young athletes,” added Councilman Christopher Carini.

Appointments must be made in advance by calling the academy office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 516-783-3208. Payments must be in the form of a check, made payable to: Town of Hempstead. Send payment only after you have scheduled your child’s session date(s).

Mail payment to:

TOHLA 1-on-1 Instruction

Parks and Rec.

200 N Franklin St

Hempstead, NY 11550

For all payment matters, please contact Victor Sparaccio at 516-292-9000, ext.

7245 or via e-mail: vsparaccio@tohmail.org.

For all other matters, including safety inquiries, contact the academy office at

516-783-3208.

“As we continue to adapt to the realities of social distancing, welcoming back athletes to the Town of Hempstead Lacrosse Academy is a major step in the right direction towards our return to normalcy here in America’s largest township,” said Clavin. “Athletes, coaches and municipal staff can work together to maintain social distancing, and provide camp attendees the opportunity to improve their skills over the summer season.”