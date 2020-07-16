YES Starts Zoom Active Parenting Group For Parents Of Teens

If you were faced with the responsibility for designing and building a home, would you consult a builder? Before piloting a plane, would you want to take flying lessons? Would you seek medical training before attempting heart surgery? If the answers seem obvious to you, consider this: Should your skills as a parent be learned only through “trial and error”? All the love we have for our children does not automatically make us effective parents. Parenting, like any other skill, is something we learn, and learning “on the job” can be frustrating. As parents we become confused when, after constant repetition of the same theme, children still do not respond. “Active Parenting” is perhaps the most effective program ever offered in the “how to” of raising children.

During this time of uncertainty, it can be tough for families to keep a sense of calm. But it is important to help our teens feel safe, keep healthy routines, manage their behaviors and build resilience. Parenting is not easy, Active Parenting can help.

YES Community Counseling Center will be conducting a Zoom active parenting program for parents of teens (ages 13-17) starting, Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom for six sessions. The cost of the program is $75 per family, which includes a workbook. If you are interested in attending please contact Kathleen Coletta at kcoletta@yesccc.org for registration instructions and book distribution. Registration is on a first come, first serve basis.

-Submitted by the YES Community Counseling Center