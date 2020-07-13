Clavin, Driscoll and Nicolello Call For General Tax Payment Extension

As the homeowners of America’s largest township embark on the arduous road to recovery from COVID-19’s devastating toll on the economy and public health, Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin joined with Receiver of Taxes Jeanine C. Driscoll and Nassau County Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello to call on New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo to extend the upcoming general tax payment deadline by 30 days.

The deadline, set for August 10, is fast approaching as families struggle to get back on their feet. The officials are calling for another month of leniency, proposing the option of extending the deadline to September 10.

“It is our responsibility as elected representatives to do right by our residents and aid them as much as possible during these trying times,” said Clavin. “Our township has persevered through this ongoing pandemic, diligently wearing masks and respecting the precautionary guidelines outlined by New York State on pause all the while enduring a massive blow to the economy. An extension to the general tax deadline provides much-needed breathing room for our residents as we all journey towards recovery.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted communities and local government; however, Hempstead Town has been a leader in proactive responses to the virus which set a precedent for other municipalities throughout Long Island.

Having successfully lobbied Governor Cuomo in mid-March to extend the second-half school tax payment deadline from May to June, Clavin and Driscoll are calling for a similar extension to the general tax payment deadline as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a profoundly negative effect on the residents of New York State from both a public health and economic perspective.

“My office has been launching out-of-the-box initiatives in order to alleviate the stress of paying taxes,” said Driscoll. “From satellite drive-thru tax payment windows to safe, socially distant walk-up booths, it is our priority to work with the residents of Hempstead Town to recover from this pandemic as a community – the next logical step is to extend the deadline for general tax payments.”

“With thousands of Nassau residents out of work, I am proud to join with Supervisor Clavin to work to bring Nassau residents a small measure of relief, as they continue to recover from the financial burden brought on by COVID-19,” noted Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello. “The majority will continue to work collaboratively to help residents in any way we can during this difficult time.”

Clavin and Driscoll continue to offer residents safe and convenient payment options, including drive-thru payment booths. During his previous role as receiver, Clavin introduced the first drive-thru tax booths on Long Island.

Earlier this year, Clavin and Driscoll expanded that program by offering drive-thru satellite locations across the Town of Hempstead to provide alternatives for taxpayers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the next deadline approaches, the Town of Hempstead plans to announce details on payment options in the near future.

Taxpayers can access the Town of Hempstead’s Receiver of Taxes Online Portal, found at hempsteadny.gov/view-pay-tax-bills-online, which includes credit card and e-Check payments, an autopay feature, e-billing and more.

They may also pay over the telephone by calling 1-833-378-1236. Tax payments can also be mailed by check or money order to: Receiver of Taxes Jeanine C. Driscoll, 200 North Franklin St., Hempstead, NY 11550.

“A 30-day extension is an extra month where taxpayers are not scrambling to make their payment on time. Hitting residents with a penalty for late tax payments during this trying time would be unfair and irresponsible,” concluded Driscoll.

“Overcoming COVID-19 has and will always be a team effort,” Clavin added. “We are committed to beating this virus as a community and will continue to do what is right by our residents.”