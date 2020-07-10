East Broadway Names Jordan Margolis As New Principal

Jordan Margolis, the Levittown Public Schools’ assistant director of special education, was named the new principal of East Broadway Elementary School. He replaces former East Broadway Principal Jeanmarie Wink who retired at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Mr. Margolis, a resident of Babylon, has served as the district’s assistant director of special education since 2015. He showcased his exceptional leadership abilities in this role as he maintained special education programs and services, chaired the social-emotional learning curriculum committee, developed and supported crisis intervention protocols throughout the district, and more. Prior to his assistant director position, Margolis was a school social worker at Jonas E. Salk Middle School where he supported students and their families, along with staff through various programs, services, SEL and character education initiatives.

He began his career as a lecturer at Assumption University in Bangkok, Thailand where he taught English to freshmen and held tutoring classes. His work continued in New York where he served as a school based social worker at the Children’s Aid Society, P.S. 208 and 185. This was followed by a position as a school/clinic based social worker at the Interfaith Medical Center Child and Adolescent Clinic in Brooklyn.

Margolis attended Loyola University in Maryland where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and History, with a minor in Secondary Education. He continued his education at the Hunter School of Social Work and then LIU Post where he earned his Master of Social Work degree with a Clinical Specialization and a Certificate in Educational Leadership, respectively. Mr. Margolis is a licensed social worker and holds certifications in School District Leader/School Building Leader, permanent school social work and Seminar in Field Instruction.

“It’s an honor to be in this position and I am looking forward to supporting the students, families and staff at East Broadway Elementary,” he said. “I have a great respect for the role of Principal and will do my best to set up our students for success, both academically and emotionally.”