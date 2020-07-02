Levittown Chamber Spotlight: Levittown Lanes

The Levittown Chamber of Commerce would like to introduce a long time member, Frank Mormando, who is the current owner and operator of Levittown Lanes, located at 56 Tanners Lane, along with his son Joseph.

The Mormando family has operated the business for 66 years providing Bowling Entertainment to the community with Frank representing the second generation with Joseph representing the third generation.

Mormando grew up in Levittown and went to Abby Lane School. He has been a member of the chamber for many years and has served as treasurer for 20 years.

Mormando has been involved in the community and believes in “giving back”… he has been involved in countless fundraisers that have helped various organizations in Levittown. If an organization is in need Mormando is there to answer the call.

Mormando’s staff at the Levittown Lanes is comprised of General Manager Keith Pappas along with a group of loyal employees that have a history with Levittown Lanes averaging 15 years on the job.

Speaking with Mormando about the current pandemic we have been going through he had this to say

“Even though these are trying times we feel that when the time comes for us to reopen (Phase 4, July 8) we will be ready for our customers to come back and enjoy Good, Clean, Sanitize Bowling Entertainment Fun”.

Mormando further mentioned that they at Levittown Lanes are looking forward to continuing having Fun in a Safe environment for their employees and customers to enjoy their summer specials, along with the Kids Bowling Summer Bonanza. Kids sign up to receive a bonanza voucher that entitles them to a free game and shoe rental for each day of the summer vacation.

All the specials and sign-ups can be seen www.Levittownbowling.com or call 516-731-5700.

-Submitted by Don Patane