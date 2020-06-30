LCAC Honors Two Division Avenue High School Students

The Levittown Community Action Coalition (LCAC) honored two seniors from Division Avenue High School for their outstanding dedication to coalition work in the Levittown community.

Awards were announced during Division Avenue High School’s virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

This is the first time LCAC has bestowed this award on students involved in the LCAC Youth Coalition.

The first recipients are pictured here from left to right (Emily Fuchs and Nataly Rodriguez).

– Submitted by the Levittown Community Action Coalition