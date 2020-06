The Town of Hempstead’s Independence Day Salute will now feature Almost Queen, followed by a spectacular fireworks display on Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Town Park Point Lookout.

This “drive-in” concert is open to Town of Hempstead residents only, and parking is limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event will kick off with a special Salute to Veterans and Front-Line Heroes. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 28th.