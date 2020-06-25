Levittown Seniors Set Sights On College Athletics

Forty senior student-athletes from Division Avenue High School and General Douglas MacArthur High School in the Levittown Public Schools committed to college

teams next year.

The district congratulates the following student-athletes and wishes them

the best of luck as they compete at the collegiate level:

Division Avenue High School

Rob Boneillo, SUNY Geneseo, Lacrosse

Kayla DeJesus, Molloy College, Bowling

Emily Gillis, Gardner-Webb University, Basketball

Delaney Hayley, SUNY Oneonta, Softball

Victoria Hines, SUNY Oneonta, Softball

Keith Hyland, Queens College, Track

Hans Lim, Fairfield University, Swimming

Jake Lombardi, University of Montevallo at Alabama, Baseball

Johanna Malone, SUNY Plattsburgh, Lacrosse

Nataly Rodriguez, Swarthmore College, Lacrosse

Ethan Sochinsky, Stony Brook University, Track

Peter Stanley, Utica College, Football

Hailey Thomas, New York Institute of Technology, Lacrosse

General Douglas MacArthur High School

Joe Apuzzo, Stevenson University, Baseball

Lou Calone, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Wrestling

Danny Conigliaro, Adelphi University, Soccer

Sierra Cullen, Molloy College, Lacrosse

Kara DeBlaiso, Nassau Community College, Soccer

Nick Dellitalia, St. Joseph’s College, Baseball

Jade D’Errico, Purchase College, Softball

Kyle Gaertner, SUNY New Paltz, Baseball

Christine Grandon, Quinnipiac University, Track

Hugh Kelleher, Cornell University, Lacrosse

Shannon Kilian, Stony Brook​ University, Soccer

Larissa Leonardi, SUNY Farmingdale, Cheerleading

Jimmy Mahoney, Queens College, Baseball

Conner Maurer, Stanford University, Soccer

Jason Maynard, Stony Brook University, Track

Jake Morris, Nassau Community College, Lacrosse

Dom Notarstefano, Anderson University, Baseball

Kira Olivos, SUNY Farmingdale, Soccer

Deanna Picarella, Wilmington University, Cheerleading

Mary-Kate Sweeney, Molloy College, Lacrosse

Tara Sweeney, Mercy College, Soccer

Thomas Szilagyi, Kutztown University, Wrestling

Gianna Tannazzo, Coastal Carolina University, Cheerleading

Jacob Velasquez, College of Mount Saint Vincent, Lacrosse and Wrestling

Isabella Vocile, University of Delaware, Cheerleading

Tim Weber, Stony Brook University, Track

Dylan Young, LIU, Wrestling