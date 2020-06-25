Levittown Seniors Set Sights On College Athletics

Forty senior student-athletes from Division Avenue High School and General Douglas MacArthur High School in the Levittown Public Schools committed to college
teams next year.
The district congratulates the following student-athletes and wishes them
the best of luck as they compete at the collegiate level:
Division Avenue High School
Rob Boneillo, SUNY Geneseo, Lacrosse
Kayla DeJesus, Molloy College, Bowling
Emily Gillis, Gardner-Webb University, Basketball
Delaney Hayley, SUNY Oneonta, Softball
Victoria Hines, SUNY Oneonta, Softball
Keith Hyland, Queens College, Track
Hans Lim, Fairfield University, Swimming
Jake Lombardi, University of Montevallo at Alabama, Baseball
Johanna Malone, SUNY Plattsburgh, Lacrosse
Nataly Rodriguez, Swarthmore College, Lacrosse
Ethan Sochinsky, Stony Brook University, Track
Peter Stanley, Utica College, Football
Hailey Thomas, New York Institute of Technology, Lacrosse
General Douglas MacArthur High School
Joe Apuzzo, Stevenson University, Baseball
Lou Calone, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Wrestling
Danny Conigliaro, Adelphi University, Soccer
Sierra Cullen, Molloy College, Lacrosse
Kara DeBlaiso, Nassau Community College, Soccer
Nick Dellitalia, St. Joseph’s College, Baseball
Jade D’Errico, Purchase College, Softball
Kyle Gaertner, SUNY New Paltz, Baseball
Christine Grandon, Quinnipiac University, Track
Hugh Kelleher, Cornell University, Lacrosse
Shannon Kilian, Stony Brook University, Soccer
Larissa Leonardi, SUNY Farmingdale, Cheerleading
Jimmy Mahoney, Queens College, Baseball
Conner Maurer, Stanford University, Soccer
Jason Maynard, Stony Brook University, Track
Jake Morris, Nassau Community College, Lacrosse
Dom Notarstefano, Anderson University, Baseball
Kira Olivos, SUNY Farmingdale, Soccer
Deanna Picarella, Wilmington University, Cheerleading
Mary-Kate Sweeney, Molloy College, Lacrosse
Tara Sweeney, Mercy College, Soccer
Thomas Szilagyi, Kutztown University, Wrestling
Gianna Tannazzo, Coastal Carolina University, Cheerleading
Jacob Velasquez, College of Mount Saint Vincent, Lacrosse and Wrestling
Isabella Vocile, University of Delaware, Cheerleading
Tim Weber, Stony Brook University, Track
Dylan Young, LIU, Wrestling