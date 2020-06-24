MacArthur Lacrosse Player Earns Jackie Pitts Award

Senior Sierra Cullen from General Douglas MacArthur High School was recently recognized by United States Lacrosse with the prestigious Jackie Pitts Award.

The Jackie Pitts Award is presented annually to one senior female student-athlete from each participating U.S. Lacrosse chapter for athletic excellence, leadership and outstanding contributions to her community.

Cullen was recognized as the Nassau County recipient. She would have been a three-year starter and was about to be named captain of the 2020 team until the season was canceled.

She served her community as a volunteer at Winthrop Hospital and continued to work as an essential worker at McDonald’s during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cullen will attend Molloy College in the fall where she will play lacrosse and study nursing.

The Levittown Public Schools congratulates her on this outstanding achievement.