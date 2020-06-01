Chamber Spotlight On Business: Pat’s Barber Shop

The Levittown Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize a long -time member of the community. Pat’s Barber Shop (formerly known as Pergament Barber Shop) is located at 17 Emerson Ave. in Levittown.

The barber shop has been in existence for 51 years. Owned and operated by 92 year old Pasquale Palumbo with the help of his daughter, Rose Drummond and son Charlie Palumbo.

Speaking with Rose she said that she is thrilled with being selected by the chamber for this spotlight.

Being a family-run business for all these years run the “old school way” with the help of many of the loyal barbers some having been with them for 25 years, has been a joy according to Rose and the “old-school way” has helped keep their prices affordable.

To show their appreciation to their customers and the entire community, Pat’s has hosted many events at the barber shop including fundraisers and barbecues in addition to sponsorships to outside events, Rose also enjoys volunteering in every way possible.

Rose said they feel blessed to have watched families grow up from one generation to the next and to her it’s been a priceless experience!

With the recent pandemic effecting their business they are hoping to open soon and hope to remain a part of the community for many years to come.

Pat’s Barber Shop can be reached at 516-209-1362. Ask for Rose, who always has a smile.

-Submitted by Don Patane