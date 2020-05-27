Island Trees Grad Is Valedictorian For Mill Neck Manor School For The Deaf

Island Trees is proud to announce that one of its own has earned the status of valedictorian of the Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf. Genesis Simpson is their Class of 2020 Valedictorian.

Simpson is an incredible individual and student who has totally involved herself in every aspect of her school community. She has been the Student Government Secretary, participated in their Academic Bowl and was a member of the school’s volleyball, basketball and track teams. Simpson has been an excellent role model for both her peers and younger students.

Simpson will be attending Gallaudet University in the fall where she plans to major in criminology. Way to go.