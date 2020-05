On Saturday, May 24, officers and members of Engine Co. 2 of the Levittown Fire Department participated in their annual Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony for former company member William J. Hammer, who was killed in action in Vietnam.

The annual ceremony is held at his grave site at Pinelawn National Cemetery. SP4 Hammer was killed by shrapnel from a land mine blast in the Quang Tri province on March 13, 1971. He was 21 years old.