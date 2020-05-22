Island Trees Announces Valedictorian And Salutatorian

Island Trees High School’s administration and staff are pleased to announce that Marcus Llorente is the valedictorian of the Class of 2020.

Llorente is an Advanced Placement student with distinction and an AP Capstone student.

He is the President of the Quiz Bowl team, Vice President of the Science Bowl, President of Mathletes, Vice President of Science Olympiad and the Vice President of the National Honor Society.

In addition, Marcus participated in the Columbia University New York Science program for the past two years and the New York University Center for Mathematical Talent.

During his four years of high school, Llorente was awarded the American Chemical Society Outstanding High School Student, Nassau County Mathletes All-Star, Long Island Regional Science Bowl Champion and an NAQT HSNCT Qualifier.

He will be attending Stanford University in the fall studying biology with a concentration in biophysics.

The Class of 2020’s salutatorian, Jessica Zanoni, will graduate with a 106.27 weighted average.

This hard-working young lady is Vice President of both the National Honor Society and the Foreign Language Honor Society and Secretary of Tri-M Music Honor Society.

She is an AP Capstone candidate and an AP Scholar with Honors.

Zanoni is a dedicated musician. She is Band Captain, has played the flute and piccolo since fourth grade and scored a perfect score at NYSSMA.

She’s part of the Nassau-Suffolk Performing Arts group, the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra and the Long Island Flute Club. Zanoni was chosen six times to perform at the All-County concert.

Last summer, she had the wonderful opportunity to travel to Europe where she played with an orchestra in three different countries to raise money for Hospice Care.

Zanoni has a wonderful sense of humor and a kind, compassionate personality. She has made Island Trees proud.

This fall, she will head to Nashville, Tennessee to attend Vanderbilt University where she will major in biology and begin her journey towards becoming a doctor.