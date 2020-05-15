Levittown Community Action Coalition Helps Feed Families

The Levittown Community Action Coalition (LCAC) and its members participated in a Food Distribution event sponsored by Nassau County in partnership with Island Harvest on Monday, May 4.

The event serviced the East Meadow, Levittown and Island Trees School Districts.

Volunteers, organized by YES Community Counseling Center, began the day at 9:00 a.m. by sorting and packaging produce, including dairy and dry goods, in preparation for the distribution.

St. Bernard’s Church, Levittown and East Meadow Chambers of Commerce, Knights of Columbus, Lions Club and St. Charles Hospital were among the organization of volunteers.

“We reached out to our friends in the community to volunteer and received an overwhelming response,” said LCAC Project Coordinator Janet Lombardo. “Everyone we contacted was eager to help.”

YES Community Counseling Center provided gift bags for the volunteers, which included bottled water, fruit and healthy snacks.

“We all can agree that we are in the midst of a very scary and unsettling time and being able to help others that need us is very important,” said YES Community Counseling Center Executive Director Jamie Bogenshutz. “We were advised that over 640 families were able to avail themselves of the food, which of course is what it was all about.

“Perhaps there is no way to truly measure what yesterday accomplished, even beyond what the food provided, but I am grateful that we had the opportunity to make a difference.”

For more information on Levittown Community Action Coalition, contact Janet Lombardo, at 516-719-0313, x 224 or jlombardo@yesccc.org or visit www.lcacoalition.org