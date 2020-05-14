Levittown Schools Honoring Top Students In Class

Seniors Emily Fuchs and Jackie Testamark from Division Avenue High School and Evan Peters and Jason Maynard from General Douglas MacArthur High School have been selected

as valedictorians and salutatorians, respectively, for the Class of 2020.

All four seniors from the Levittown Public Schools have achieved high academic achievements during their high school careers and have been positive members of their school communities.

Fuchs, Division Avenue High School’s valedictorian, was recognized as a Commended Student in the National Merit Scholarship Program, is an Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction and will be graduating with the AP Capstone Diploma.

She has also served as a student liaison for the past two years, representing Division Avenue High School at the district’s board of education meetings and has been involved in various organizations.

These include being the president of the Math Honor Society, Student Council and Science Olympiad team. She is also a member of the Art Honor Society, National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society, Social Studies Honor Society and mathletes team, and is a peer leader and a student-athlete on Division Avenue’s soccer and track teams.

After graduation, Fuchs will attend the University of Notre Dame where she plans on studying architecture.

Testamark, Division Avenue High School’s salutatorian, is an AP Scholar with Distinction

who is not only academically gifted but is also musically talented.

She received the lead role in Division Avenue’s musical production of Mamma Mia, is part of the school choir and brought her singing talents to the All-State Music Festival in 2018.

Testamark is also a member of the Tri-M Music Honor Society and is the vice-president of the Thespian Honor Society. She is a varsity soccer player and is a student council representative.

Testamark will attend Yale University where she will double major in political science and history.

Peters, MacArthur High School’s valedictorian, is a National AP Scholar who is extremely

active in his school community. Among his many extracurriculars, Peters is a member of the school’s mathletes team, the school development committee, Science Olympiad and the World Language Honor Society.

He served as a member of the homecoming court, was the student government class president, co-captain of the quiz bowl team, president of the Math Honor Society

and vice-president of the National Honor Society.

Peters was also a valued member of the school’s track team and enjoys giving back to the Levittown community. He is an Eagle Scout, the highest honor you can receive in the Boy Scouts of America and has been a camp counselor in the district’s Camp Invention program since its inception.

After graduation, he plans on attending Georgetown University McDonough School of Business to study operations and information management.

Maynard, MacArthur High School’s salutatorian, is an AP Scholar with Distinction and an

exceptional student-athlete on the school’s cross country track team where he served as captain for three years.

Among his many athletic accolades, he has earned All-County recognition for cross country and track and qualified for the New York State championships.

Maynard is also a member of the school’s National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Math Honor Society, World Language Honor Society, key club, environmental club and was the student government’s corresponding secretary.

He will attend Stoney Brook University where he plans on studying biochemistry.