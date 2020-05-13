Levittown High Schools Earn State Recognition

Division Avenue High School and General Douglas MacArthur High School in the Levittown Public Schools were recently designated by the New York State Education Department as 2019-2020 Recognition Schools for high achievement and high progress during the 2018-2019 school year under New York State’s Every Student Succeeds Act Plan.

The two high schools are among 582 schools throughout the state and only 212 high schools to receive the high honor. This year’s designees also represent 13% of New York State public schools.

To earn the Recognition School title, a school must meet specific criteria.

This includes maintaining high academic achievement, perform acceptably for all subgroups for which they are accountable, be top-performing under ESSA, show evidence of student growth and graduation rate, progress during the 2018-2019 school year and meet the

required 95% participation rate in the English language arts and mathematics assessment.

In honor of the distinction, both Division Avenue High School and General Douglas

MacArthur High School will be awarded a certificate.