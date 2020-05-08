YES Community Center PACT Project Taking On Important Fight

The YES Community Counseling Center is still looking to help avoid underage drinking and substance abuse within the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have now developed the YES Community Center Partner in Action and Change for Tomorrow (PACT) Project.

It will be working in conjunction with the Massapequa Takes Action Coalition (MTAC), Levittown Community Action Coalition (LCAC) and Farmingdale Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Team (ADAPT).

Underage drinking, marijuana and opioid misuse are, unfortunately, very common among people in the age group of 9 to 20 years old, which makes it even more important to keep working during these trying times.

With that in mind, the goal will be to understand patterns of substance misuse in order to better address this issue in the future.

In order to help understand this issue better in the future, please fill out this five minute survey that can also be found on www.pactyes.org.

For more information about PACT, contact Director of Prevention Services Corinne Alba. She can be reached by phone at 516-799-3203 ext. 122 and email at pact@yesccc.org.

The program will end on Aug. 30.