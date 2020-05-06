Seaford Shines Light For Senior Athletes

Seaford High School celebrated its senior athletes by lighting up its athletic complex on May 1, joining high schools across Nassau County in honoring the class of 2020.

In addition, Seaford families were encouraged to turn their lights on and off beginning at 8:20 p.m.

With spring sports canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of athletes were unable to suit up as Vikings for their final season.

A small gathering of administrators, donning masks and practicing social distancing, came out to the field for Light up the Night, an initiative of Section VIII which oversees high school athletics in Nassau County.

In addition to the stadium lights on the main field, which hosts lacrosse games and

track meets in the spring, the scoreboard was also illuminated with “20” in every spot.

Seaford fire engines in front of the school sounded their sirens when the clock hit 8:20 p.m.

“Thank you to everyone in the Seaford community for participating in Light up the

Night, recognizing the class of 2020,” Mr. Witt said. “Our Viking seniors, and student-

athletes across Section VIII will be remembered for their character and commitment

through their high school careers.”