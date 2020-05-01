Park Avenue Chiropractic Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The Levittown Chamber of Commerce congratulated Dr. Scott Berg on 25 years in business at Park Avenue Chiropractic back in March, before the health crisis. Dr. Berg has been a chiropractor for over 30 years with 25 years in business at his office located at 195 Park Avenue in Bethpage.

Park Avenue Chiropractic is a full service healthcare facility specializing in the treatment of on the job injuries, auto accidents, whiplash, slip and falls, mid and lower back pain, neck pain, headaches, migraines, sciatica, disc injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, pinched nerves, hip or leg problems as well as other treatments. Dr. Berg also uses adjuntive therapy, specialized exercise programs, stretching techniques and strengthening exercises to help patients recover faster. Most insurance is accepted. Call 516-433-4114 for more information or visit their Facebook page.