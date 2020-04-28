Chamber Spotlight On Business: Joan Lynch

The Levittown Chamber of Commerce would like to spotlight a long time Chamber member Joan Lynch, who is the immediate past president of the Chamber and serves on the scholarship, budgeting and festival committees. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Gerben Foundation whose charter is to provide financial support for research and treatment of Canine Lymphoma and is also a member of the Levittown Lions Club. She was a past honoree at the Levittown School District’s annual dinner for her commitment and service to the community and was honored at the Nassau County Legislature 2019 Women of Distinction Program-Trailblazers the New Millennium 21st annual Awards Ceremony for District 15.

Lynch is executive director of The Long Island Center for Independent Living, Inc., (LICIL) a nonprofit agency that provides services to assist people with disabilities to live as independently as possible in their communities.

Lynch has been with LICIL for 37 years interacting with consumers and learning something new every day and has been serving people with disabilities since her first day at this agency. She has a strong belief in helping people with disabilities and the frail elderly, thus her long tenure with The Long Island Center for Independent Living, Inc.

LICIL offers the following services: Benefits advisement: SSI, Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare and other benefits Peer Counseling: Communicating with someone who has been through the same or similar situations. Advocacy: Help consumers strengthen their advocacy skills Housing Guidance: Provide information on low cost housing listings, the section 8 program housing search techniques. Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Services: this program allows consumers to direct their personal assistant, and the assistant can be a neighbor, relative or good friend. This service is available to Medicaid eligible individuals.

Hispanic Outreach Service: all of LICIL services are provided by culturally sensitive, bilingual staff. LICIL’s staff consists of experienced professionals of all abilities who are dedicated in assisting consumers in getting the services they need. The center also has a readers theater group and an art class that is always open for new members.

The center has many workshops and events throughout the year. All services are free.

For information on any of the center’s services, workshops, events, theater group and art classes, call 516-796-0144, email licil@aol.com or visit them on the web at licil.net.