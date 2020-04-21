Levittown Community Gathers To Celebrate Mercedes Quinn’s Birthday

1 of 12

The Levittown Volunteer Fire Department along with the Nassau County Police Commissioner, family and friends wished Mercedes Quinn a happy 94th birthday on Sunday afternoon.

Mercedes started the Levittown Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary in 1951. She served as president of it and was an active member for 69 years. She also served as president of the Nassau County Ladies Auxiliary.

She has 10 children, 24 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her husband, John, was a charter member of Engine Company No.3.

She was thrilled and waved to everyone that passed by.