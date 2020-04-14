Minuteman Offers Free Business Services For COVID-19 Recovery

Free online advertising for local businesses is being offered free of charge by Minuteman Press through a newly established website easily accessible and available to all local businesses.

A member of the Levittown Chamber of Commerce, Minuteman of Levittown has been keeping busy producing signage available at no cost for local businesses and protective face masks for first-responders and emergency room use with his 3D printers.

The most recent initiative by Michael Levy, owner of the Levittown-based franchise and vice president of the Levittown Chamber of Commerce, has gone deeper into establishing a program that can aid local businesses during this time of crisis.

Known as Bounce Back USA, the program aims to support local businesses in their efforts to recover from losses sustained during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put a serious hurt on all kinds of businesses. The website was created as a place for local business to advertise their services at no charge. Information on how to submit your company’s special offer or supportive message is accessible on the Bounce Back website at bouncebackusa.minuteman.com/locations/ny/levittown.

“The story of this pandemic will be part of our history,” says Levy, “and its recovery will be part of that story. The only way that people are going to help write that recovery chapter is by uniting as a community and helping our neighbors.”

“Our economy will bounce back faster if people participate and shop locally,” he continues.

Levy is actively engaged as an officer in the Levittown Chamber of Commerce and also serves as president of the East Meadow Chamber of Commerce.

Levy has continued a long-time Chamber of Commerce membership for Minuteman Press since he took over the franchise in 2013 and has been actively engaged in the organization’s activities since that time.

The Levittown Chamber of Commerce is committed to actively supporting Levittown businesses, is a member of the Nassau Council of Chambers and promotes the Shop Locally initiative. During the recent pandemic, the organization is actively providing information it receives from government agencies and elected officials to its members. Information is available on the Chamber’s website at www.levittownchamber.org. If you are interested in joining the Chamber, visit our website or call Tara at 516-520-8000.