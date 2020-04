On March 26, a mom placed a request on a social media site asking to brighten her son’s birthday.

The members of the Levittown Volunteer Fire Department saw the request and members from Rescue Company No. 4 and Ladder Company No. 6 got crews together and stopped by the 3-year-old’s home and give him some birthday cheer on March 27.

Even though everyone kept the six feet for social distancing purposes, the boy was thrilled, along with his parents.