Legislator John Ferretti Unveils Letters To Our Heroes Initiative

Nassau County Legislator John Ferretti unveiled the Letters to our Heroes initiative on Monday, encouraging children to make thank you notes for healthcare workers and first responders.

“Parents are working from home and kids are home from school,” Ferretti said outside of his Levittown home. “While many of us are home, my family included, our first responders–police officers, firemen, EMS and paramedics, along with our doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare workers—are out on the frontlines 24/7. They are working to contain this outbreak and keep our community safe.”

Letters to our Heroes can be sent through Tuesday, April 7, children in Nassau

County are encouraged to email or write a letter and/or draw a thank you note to first responders and healthcare workers. The letters can be sent to jferretti@nassaucountyny.gov or send the physical version to the Nassau County Legislature at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building, 1550 Franklin Ave., Mineola, NY 11501. When sending the letters, Ferretti said people should include their name and address so he can send people a special citation.

Ferretti’s two children, 3-year-old Natalie, and 7-year-old Johnny, each kicked off the campaign by drawing thank you notes of their own.

Ferretti’s office will print out the scanned letters next week and the ones that are sent via the mail will be quarantined for a week before they are sent out. The letters will be sent to local precincts, fire houses and other healthcare facilities.