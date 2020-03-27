Wantagh Fire Department Still Fully Operating

As we all deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wantagh Fire Department would like to reassure the community that we remain fully “in-service” and ready to respond to all emergencies.

We are working diligently to maintain services for our residents while doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our members.

In addition to closing the firehouses for everything except responses to alarms, we have

altered some of our response procedures in order to limit the potential exposure to our members.

The leadership of the fire department and fire district maintain contact as much as possible by computer, phone and when absolutely necessary, meet in outdoor or large open spaces while practicing social distancing and proper hygiene.

In addition, firefighters and medics have received additional training on COVID-19 personal protection procedures and our equipment is cleaned and disinfected after each use.

Should you or a family member suspect that you have the COVID-19 virus, we ask that

you follow CDC guidelines which suggest if your symptoms are not severe that you stay at

home and self-quarantine.

You should call your healthcare provider or the NYS hotline, available 24/7, at 1-888-364-3065 and be guided by their advice.

If you must go to the hospital and can drive yourself, please do so. Understand that transportation by an ambulance will not get you seen by a doctor any faster. These procedures are put in place to keep the chances for exposure to a minimum.

However, if you are experiencing severe symptoms and cannot drive yourself to the hospital, you can call 911 or the FD dispatcher, but we ask that you please advise them that you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms so that responders can take extra precautions.

If you see a fire truck or ambulance nearby, please do not approach it and maintain a safe distance. If you call the Wantagh FD Dispatcher to report an emergency, please understand that you will be asked additional health-related questions.

If we are called to your home for any emergency, we will be taking extra precautions which may include masks, gloves and surgical gowns as well as maintaining a safe distance from which to determine the nature of the emergency and required treatment.

All of these procedures are being taken in order to protect our members from potential exposure so that we can continue to fulfill our mission in providing fire, rescue and EMS services to our community.

Hospitals are seeking to withdraw antibody-enriched plasma from persons who have recovered from COVID-19 illness and injecting it into the most seriously ill patients in an attempt to help them recover.

On Wednesday the US Food and Drug Administration approved the process, known as convalescent plasma, on a case-by-case basis while scientists continue to work on finding a cure.

As we have previously posted, the demand for blood donations remains very critical at this time. If you are in good health or have fully recovered from a recent illness, you are urged to contact the NY Blood Center at www.nybloodcenter.org to learn more about donating during the current health crisis and schedule an appointment to donate.

Now, perhaps more than ever, your blood is urgently needed and could save lives.

For the latest information, Nassau County has created a hotline for COVID-19 updates. Call (516)-227-9570 or visit: www.nassaucountyny.gov In addition, you can sign up for alerts on your phone by texting COVID19NC to 888777.

We ask your understanding as we all face this unprecedented challenge together and

we urge everyone to do their part by following the guidelines put forth by the health experts and government officials in an attempt to stop the spread.

